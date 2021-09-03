PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

PulteGroup with ticker code (PHM) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 70.7. With the stocks previous close at 54.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The 50 day MA is 53.35 while the 200 day moving average is 53.26. The market cap for the company is $14,253m. Company Website: http://www.pultegroup.com

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company controlled 180,352 lots, of which 91,363 were owned and 88,989 were under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. PulteGroup was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.