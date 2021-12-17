PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

PulteGroup with ticker code (PHM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 89 and 58 and has a mean target at 68.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The day 50 moving average is 50.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.58. The company has a market cap of $14,198m. Company Website: http://www.pultegroup.com

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company controlled 180,352 lots, of which 91,363 were owned and 88,989 were under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup has a strategic relationship with Invitation Homes Inc. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. PulteGroup was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.