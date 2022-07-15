PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

PulteGroup with ticker code (PHM) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 41 and has a mean target at 53.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.33 and the 200 day moving average is 47.51. The market cap for the company is $10,408m. Company Website: https://www.pultegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $12,516m based on the market concensus.

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it controlled 228,296 lots, of which 109,078 were owned and 119,218 were under land option agreements. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.