PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

PulteGroup with ticker code (PHM) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have 57.17. With the stocks previous close at 50.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.34 while the 200 day moving average is 42.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,432m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pultegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $12,823m based on the market concensus.

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it controlled 228,296 lots, of which 109,078 were owned and 119,218 were under land option agreements. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

