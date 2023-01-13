PulteGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

PulteGroup found using ticker (PHM) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The day 50 moving average is 44.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.37. The market cap for the company is $11,462m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pultegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $12,766m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PulteGroup, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it controlled 228,296 lots, of which 109,078 were owned and 119,218 were under land option agreements. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup was formerly known as Pulte Homes and changed its name to PulteGroup in March 2010. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.