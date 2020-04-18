Pulse Biosciences, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential -9.2% Downside

Pulse Biosciences, Inc with ticker code (PLSE) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 with a mean TP of 6. Now with the previous closing price of 6.61 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.2%. The 50 day MA is 6.63 and the 200 day MA is 11.92. The market cap for the company is $134m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pulsebiosciences.com

Pulse Biosciences operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn