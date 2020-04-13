Pulse Biosciences, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential -12.7% Downside

Pulse Biosciences, Inc with ticker code (PLSE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.87 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.7%. The 50 day MA is 6.64 and the 200 day MA is 12.15. The market cap for the company is $146m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pulsebiosciences.com

Pulse Biosciences operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

