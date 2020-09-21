Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.3% Downside

Public Storage with ticker code (PSA) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 248 and 175 and has a mean target at 201.64. With the stocks previous close at 222.21 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 208.52 and the 200 day moving average is 197.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $38,633m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.publicstorage.com
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.