Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Public Storage with ticker code (PSA) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 400 and 282 calculating the average target price we see 343.1. With the stocks previous close at 301.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 292.82 and the 200 day moving average is 306.73. The market cap for the company is $53,723m. Visit the company website at: https://www.publicstorage.com

The potential market cap would be $61,190m based on the market concensus.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.