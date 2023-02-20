Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Public Storage found using ticker (PSA) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 400 and 282 calculating the mean target price we have 338.18. Now with the previous closing price of 299.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 292.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 308.02. The company has a market cap of $52,663m. Find out more information at: https://www.publicstorage.com

The potential market cap would be $59,453m based on the market concensus.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.