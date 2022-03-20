Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Public Storage found using ticker (PSA) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 482 and 357 calculating the average target price we see 399.79. Now with the previous closing price of 365.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 359.74 while the 200 day moving average is 330.97. The market cap for the company is $64,181m. Visit the company website at: https://www.publicstorage.com

The potential market cap would be $70,148m based on the market concensus.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.