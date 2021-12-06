Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Public Storage found using ticker (PSA) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 398 and 333 calculating the average target price we see 362.86. Now with the previous closing price of 334.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The day 50 moving average is 321.08 and the 200 day moving average is 295.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $58,804m. Company Website: https://www.publicstorage.com

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.