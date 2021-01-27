Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Public Storage with ticker code (PSA) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 270 and 200 and has a mean target at 237.27. With the stocks previous close at 227.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 224.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 218.44. The market cap for the company is $39,505m. Company Website: http://www.publicstorage.com

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.