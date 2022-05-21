Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Public Storage with ticker code (PSA) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 482 and 356 calculating the average target price we see 398. With the stocks previous close at 309.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The day 50 moving average is 370.71 and the 200 day MA is 345.73. The market cap for the company is $55,077m. Find out more information at: https://www.publicstorage.com

The potential market cap would be $70,764m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.