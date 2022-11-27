Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Public Storage with ticker code (PSA) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 482 and 290 with the average target price sitting at 359.08. With the stocks previous close at 297.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day MA is 293.61 and the 200 day MA is 332.33. The market cap for the company is $52,593m. Visit the company website at: https://www.publicstorage.com

The potential market cap would be $63,560m based on the market concensus.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.