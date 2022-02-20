Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Public Storage with ticker code (PSA) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 444 and 333 with a mean TP of 386.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 346.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The day 50 moving average is 359.7 and the 200 day MA is 322.97. The company has a market cap of $60,245m. Visit the company website at: https://www.publicstorage.com

The potential market cap would be $67,249m based on the market concensus.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.