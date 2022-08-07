Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Public Storage with ticker code (PSA) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 482 and 298 and has a mean target at 365.92. With the stocks previous close at 330.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day MA is 317.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 346.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $58,301m. Find out more information at: https://www.publicstorage.com

The potential market cap would be $64,535m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.