Public Storage – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.6% Downside

Public Storage found using ticker (PSA) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 288 and 200 calculating the mean target price we have 260.7. Now with the previous closing price of 270.38 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 248.23 and the 200 day moving average is 233.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $47,782m. Find out more information at: http://www.publicstorage.com

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.