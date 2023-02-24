Public Service Enterprise Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Public Service Enterprise Group found using ticker (PEG) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 61 and has a mean target at 66.6. With the stocks previous close at 60.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.27 and the 200 day MA is 62.12. The company has a market cap of $30,196m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pseg.com

The potential market cap would be $33,076m based on the market concensus.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2022, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 864,000 poles; 55 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,653 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 9,735 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 56 natural gas metering and regulating stations. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.