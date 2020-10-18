Public Service Enterprise Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Public Service Enterprise Group with ticker code (PEG) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 53 calculating the average target price we see 61.33. With the stocks previous close at 58.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day MA is 54.31 and the 200 day moving average is 51.92. The company has a market cap of $30,092m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pseg.com

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2019, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 858,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 52 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 37,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,428 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

