Public Service Enterprise Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Public Service Enterprise Group found using ticker (PEG) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 53 with a mean TP of 61.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.92 while the 200 day moving average is 52.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,103m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pseg.com

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2019, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 858,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 52 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 37,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,428 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn