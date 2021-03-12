Public Service Enterprise Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Public Service Enterprise Group with ticker code (PEG) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 63.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,679m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pseg.com

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2020, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 860,000 poles; 54 switching stations with an installed capacity of 38,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 245 substations with an installed capacity of 8,647 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation assets. It has total generating output was approximately 52,900 gigawatts hours; and owns and operates 467 MW direct current of photovoltaic solar generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.