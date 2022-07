Public Service Enterprise Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Public Service Enterprise Group with ticker code (PEG) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 66 with the average target price sitting at 73.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day MA is 65.35 and the 200 day moving average is 65.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,455m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pseg.com

The potential market cap would be $36,586m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2021, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 862,000 poles; 56 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 9,285 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.