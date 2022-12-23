Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Public Service Enterprise Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Public Service Enterprise Group with ticker code (PEG) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 60 with a mean TP of 66.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.95 and the 200 day MA is 63.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,082m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pseg.com

The potential market cap would be $33,384m based on the market concensus.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2021, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 862,000 poles; 56 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 9,285 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

