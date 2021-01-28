Public Service Enterprise Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Public Service Enterprise Group with ticker code (PEG) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 64.25. Now with the previous closing price of 58.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 57.34 while the 200 day moving average is 56.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $29,147m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pseg.com

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2019, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 858,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 52 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 37,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,428 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.