PTC Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

PTC Inc. found using ticker (PTC) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 129 with a mean TP of 154.6. Now with the previous closing price of 124.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The day 50 moving average is 128.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 118.6. The company has a market cap of $14,764m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ptc.com

The potential market cap would be $18,308m based on the market concensus.

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR. In addition, the company provides Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools; Arena, a PLM and QMS products that delivers cloud solutions; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables for product design and development, and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. Further, it offers Servigistics, service parts management solution; Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

