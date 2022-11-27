PTC Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

PTC Inc. found using ticker (PTC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 129 with the average target price sitting at 146.23. With the stocks previous close at 124.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 115.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 112.02. The market cap for the company is $14,641m. Company Website: https://www.ptc.com

The potential market cap would be $17,240m based on the market concensus.

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR. In addition, the company provides Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools; Arena, a PLM and QMS products that delivers cloud solutions; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables for product design and development, and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. Further, it offers Servigistics, service parts management solution; Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.