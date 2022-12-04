PTC Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

PTC Inc. with ticker code (PTC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 129 with the average target price sitting at 146.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.83 and the 200 day moving average is 112.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,857m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ptc.com

The potential market cap would be $17,040m based on the market concensus.

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR. In addition, the company provides Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools; Arena, a PLM and QMS products that delivers cloud solutions; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables for product design and development, and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. Further, it offers Servigistics, service parts management solution; Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.