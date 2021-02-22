PTC Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

PTC Inc. with ticker code (PTC) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 132 with the average target price sitting at 145.43. With the stocks previous close at 143.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The 50 day MA is 133.4 and the 200 day MA is 104.05. The company has a market cap of $17,140m. Find out more information at: http://www.ptc.com

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality (AR) experiences; Vuforia Expert Capture that chronicles the real-time movements of a person wearing an AR headset; Vuforia Engine technology for application development; Vuforia Chalk, a collaboration and remote assistance solution; and Vuforia Spatial Toolbox technology to accelerate the development of spatial computing prototypes and use cases. In addition, it offers Onshape, a cloud-native multi-tenant platform that unites computer-aided design with data management, collaboration tools, and real-time analytics; Creo, a suite of product design software, which provides capabilities for design, real-time simulation, additive manufacturing, design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, virtual prototyping, and other design functions; and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. Further, the company provides Integrity, an application lifecycle management solution; Servigistics, service parts management solution; and consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.