PTC Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 54.9% Upside

PTC Inc. found using ticker (PTC) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 76 and has a mean target at 93.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 54.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.62 and the 200 day MA is 73.43. The company has a market cap of $6,915m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ptc.com

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences. The company also provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through third-party resellers and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn