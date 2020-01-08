PTC Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

PTC Inc. with ticker code (PTC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 113 and 75 with a mean TP of 87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The 50 day MA is 75.1 and the 200 day MA is 72.77. The market cap for the company is $8,768m. Find out more information at: http://www.ptc.com

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences. The company also provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through third-party resellers and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.