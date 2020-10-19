PTC Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

PTC Inc. found using ticker (PTC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 88 with the average target price sitting at 100.29. With the stocks previous close at 87.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 85.97 and the 200 day MA is 78.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,719m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ptc.com

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences. The company also provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through third-party resellers and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

