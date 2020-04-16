Psychemedics Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 482.9% Upside

Psychemedics Corporation found using ticker (PMD) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 32 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 32. Now with the previous closing price of 5.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 482.9%. The 50 day MA is 6.55 and the 200 day MA is 8.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $30m. Find out more information at: http://www.psychemedics.com

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines. Its testing results provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company provides its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children’s drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

