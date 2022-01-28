PS Business Parks (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

PS Business Parks (MD) with ticker code (PSB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 195 and 112 with the average target price sitting at 168.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 162.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 176.89 while the 200 day moving average is 163.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,440m. Find out more information at: https://www.psbusinessparks.com

The potential market cap would be $4,602m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PS Business Parks, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.