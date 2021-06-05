Twitter
PS Business Parks (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

PS Business Parks (MD) with ticker code (PSB) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 156 and 112 calculating the average target price we see 137.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 159.12 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.5%. The day 50 moving average is 157.97 and the 200 day MA is 146.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,355m. Visit the company website at: http://www.psbusinessparks.com

PS Business Parks, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

