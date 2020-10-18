PS Business Parks – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

PS Business Parks with ticker code (PSB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 139 and 120 with the average target price sitting at 131.5. With the stocks previous close at 122.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 124 and the 200 moving average now moves to 128.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,267m. Visit the company website at: http://www.psbusinessparks.com

PS Business Parks, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of June 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn