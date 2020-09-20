PS Business Parks – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

PS Business Parks found using ticker (PSB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 139 and 120 calculating the mean target price we have 131.5. With the stocks previous close at 123.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 129.42 while the 200 day moving average is 129.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,389m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.psbusinessparks.com

PS Business Parks, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of June 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

