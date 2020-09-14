PS Business Parks – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

PS Business Parks found using ticker (PSB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 139 and 120 with a mean TP of 131.5. Now with the previous closing price of 123.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day MA is 131.12 and the 200 day MA is 130.74. The company has a market cap of $3,366m. Find out more information at: http://www.psbusinessparks.com

PS Business Parks, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of June 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

