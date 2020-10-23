PS Business Parks – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

PS Business Parks with ticker code (PSB) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 139 and 120 and has a mean target at 131.5. With the stocks previous close at 115.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 123.12 and the 200 day MA is 128.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,162m. Find out more information at: http://www.psbusinessparks.com

PS Business Parks, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of June 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

