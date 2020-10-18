Prudential Public Limited Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

Prudential Public Limited Compa found using ticker (PUK) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 38.3 and 38.3 calculating the average target price we see 38.3. Now with the previous closing price of 28.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.66 and the 200 day MA is 29.1. The market cap for the company is $36,972m. Find out more information at: http://www.prudentialplc.com

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers retirement and asset management solutions; insurance against risks of illness, death, or critical life events; and investment funds. It serves young and middle-aged people or people in the retirement phase of life. Prudential plc provides its products and services through a network of independent agents, banks, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, and wirehouses. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

