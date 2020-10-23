Prudential Public Limited Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

Prudential Public Limited Compa with ticker code (PUK) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38.3 and 38.3 calculating the mean target price we have 38.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.1%. The 50 day MA is 29.39 while the 200 day moving average is 29.22. The market cap for the company is $35,917m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.prudentialplc.com

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers retirement and asset management solutions; insurance against risks of illness, death, or critical life events; and investment funds. It serves young and middle-aged people or people in the retirement phase of life. Prudential plc provides its products and services through a network of independent agents, banks, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, and wirehouses. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

