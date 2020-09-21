Prudential Public Limited Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

Prudential Public Limited Compa with ticker code (PUK) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 38.3 and 38.3 with the average target price sitting at 38.3. With the stocks previous close at 30.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The day 50 moving average is 31.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $39,129m. Company Website: http://www.prudentialplc.com

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers retirement and asset management solutions; insurance against risks of illness, death, or critical life events; and investment funds. It serves young and middle-aged people or people in the retirement phase of life. Prudential plc provides its products and services through a network of independent agents, banks, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, and wirehouses. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

