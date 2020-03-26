Prudential plc 9.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Prudential plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PRU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 1050 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 9.4% from the opening price of 960 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 461 points and decreased 500 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1795 GBX while the 52 week low is 682.8 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,259.35. There are currently 2,601,384,809 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 12,962,796. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £27,301,533,570 GBP.

