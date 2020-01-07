Prudential plc 7.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Prudential plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PRU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1323 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.7% from the opening price of 1433 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 117.5 points and increased 45 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1795 GBX while the 52 week low is 1266.25 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,383.76 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,545.83. There are currently 2,601,159,949 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,333,907. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £37,411,182,966 GBP.