Prudential plc 4% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Prudential plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PRU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1425 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -4.0% from the opening price of 1484.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 84 points and increased 173 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1795 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1266.25 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,430.45 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,257.86. There are currently 2,601,316,917 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,017,240. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £38,486,483,787 GBP.