Prudential plc 4.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Prudential plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PRU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.3% from the opening price of 1438.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 123 points and increased 32.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1795 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1266.25 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,383.56 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,546.53. There are currently 2,600,933,274 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,569,390. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £36,634,145,164 GBP.