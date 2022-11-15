Prudential plc 36.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Prudential plc with ticker (LON:PRU) now has a potential upside of 36.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 1,576 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Prudential plc share price of 995 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 36.9%. Trading has ranged between 782 (52 week low) and 1,508 (52 week high) with an average of 5,363,666 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £27,236,969,760.



Prudential plc is a United Kingdom-based international financial services company. The Company provides life and health insurance and asset management products in Asia and Africa. The Company protects its customers wealth, helps them grow their assets, and enables them to save for their goals. Its businesses are diversified across Asia and Africa, with a health and protection focus. Its multi-channel distribution platform includes agents, banks, and digital. It offers consumer-centric products, including the Pulse digital platform. It provides savings and protection in markets challenged by low insurance penetration and a pension funding gap. It focusses on providing regular health and protection business alongside fee-earning asset management services. It operates in markets with low insurance penetration with a growing need for health, protection, and savings products. Its largest life insurance businesses are based in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.







