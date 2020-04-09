Prudential plc 25.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Prudential plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PRU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 1350 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 25.6% from today’s opening price of 1075 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 22.5 points and decreased 409.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1795 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 682.8 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,224.51 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,248.51. There are currently 2,608,856,068 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,075,244. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £26,796,550,460 GBP.

