Prudential plc 23.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Macquarie

Prudential plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PRU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Macquarie. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Macquarie have set their target price at 1790 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 23.9% from today’s opening price of 1445 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 152 points and decreased 19.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1795 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1266.25 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,391.70 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,553.16. There are currently 2,600,933,274 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,840,125. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £37,427,429,812 GBP.