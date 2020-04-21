Prudential plc 2.9% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Prudential plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PRU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1031 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 2.9% from today’s opening price of 1001.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 205.3 points and decreased 408 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1795 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 682.8 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,169.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,240.54. There are currently 2,608,856,068 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,423,940. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £26,192,914,922 GBP.

